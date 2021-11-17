PM Modi calls for ‘one nation, one legislative platform’

PM says portal will give technological boost and connect democratic units

Giving the mantra “duty, duty, duty” for the next 25 years to all elected representatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a “one nation, one legislative platform” for all State Assemblies and Parliament to share resources, while virtually addressing the 82nd All-India Presiding Officers’ Conference held at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly here.

Addressing the meet in its centennial year, Mr. Modi said the next 25 years were very important for India as it completes 100 years of Independence in 2047. In this time, he said, “We can fulfil the mantra — duty, duty, duty”.

Mr. Modi called for a portal to be created for all legislatures to give a technological boost and connect the democratic units. He also said first-time elected representatives should receive training on the right way to behave in the House.

The PM said youth, women and members representing aspirational districts should be given more time to speak in the House. He added there should a day for “quality debate” and that elected representatives should share their experiences with the House.

Earlier, in the inaugural session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the decreasing number of meetings of legislatures and the declining discussion while making laws were a matter of concern.

He added that as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, “There should be a collective resolve to prepare a model document to ensure that when 100 years of our Independence are completed, there should be uniformity in the rules and procedures of all legislatures and the working of the legislative bodies should be according to the hopes and aspirations of the people.”

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for legislatures to be made future ready. He said States were yet to repeal redundant laws at the same speed as the Centre, where about 1,500 laws had been repealed from 2014 to 2019.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker noted that Shimla had hosted the conference seven times, including the first one in 1921. Historic resolutions such as the one in support of giving women the right to vote in 1925 were passed in the conference, he added.