Modi and Biden will take Indo-U.S. ties forward: BJP

New Delhi

08 November 2020 21:25 IST

Congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his poll victory, BJP leaders on Sunday said Indo-U.S. relations are based on principles of democracy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Biden will take the ties to the next level.

BJP leader Ram Madhav said the people of America have made their choice and now it is for the rest of the world to welcome their decision and congratulate their leadership. “The U.S. and India stand on a strong bipartisan bilateral relationship based on principles of democracy, mutual benefits and global peace. I am sure under the new leadership of Biden-Harris, U.S.-India ties will continue to progress as strongly as they have been,” he told PTI.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Biden knew each other well from the days of the Obama administration, Mr. Madhav said, while pointing out that the latter was instrumental in holding an event for the Prime Minister at New York’s Madison Square on his first trip to the United States since being elected to the top post.

“I am sure the two leaders will take this relationship forward,” he said.

Mr. Madhav described the election of Kamala Harris to the post of U.S. Vice-President as an indication of the vibrancy of the American democracy and said she deserves special congratulations.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the partnership between the two countries is the future of democracy in the global political order.