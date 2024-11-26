 />

Modi afraid of caste census, everyone demanding their share: Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the electronic voting system and demanded a return to the ballot paper mechanism earlier in use for elections

Updated - November 26, 2024 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
New Delhi, Nov 25 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, Nov 25 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears a "caste census" because he is afraid that everyone will start demanding their share, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) Kharge made the remarks at the party's Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

"If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hate," he said, referring to the BJP which rules the Centre.

Constitution Day 2024: Independence will be jeopardised if parties place creed above country, says Vice President Dhankhar

Mr. Kharge also criticised the electronic voting system and demanded a return to the ballot paper mechanism earlier in use for elections.

"We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper," he said.

He also called for a campaign on the scale of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for return to the ballot paper.

Published - November 26, 2024 04:24 pm IST

