Modi 24-carat gold, his tenure as head of govt should be case study for management students: Rajnath

New Delhi

29 October 2021 16:52 IST

“Modi recognised and respected industry and entrepreneurs in nation building.”

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "24-carat gold", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said his political journey of last two decades as head of government should be taught in management schools as a case study on "effective leadership and efficient governance".

Speaking at length about the last two decades of Mr. Modi's political journey, Mr. Singh said, "A true leadership is identified by its intent and integrity and in both cases, Modiji is 24-carat gold. There is not a single stain of corruption on him even after being the head of a government for 20 years." Speaking at the valedictory session of a national conference on 'Delivering Democracy: Reviewing 2 Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Govt', Mr. Singh said Mr. Modi is not merely a person.

"If we look at his political journey of the last two decades, we will find that new challenges kept coming before him. But the way he faced those challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study on effective leadership and efficient governance," the defence minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking about Mr. Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Mr. Singh said he took Gujarat on the path of holistic development and worked for the progress of every section of the society.

The defence minister said Mr. Modi gave the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and then as prime minister added 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' to it.

"Yeh nara 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' dete huiyae Narendra bhai Modi ne Gujarat mein panth nirpekshta ki ek nai ibarat likh di (By giving this slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Narendra Bhai Modi in Gujarat wrote a new chapter of unbiasedness towards any religion)," Mr. Singh said, adding secularism does not mean unbiasedness towards any religion.

Mr. Singh also cited various reforms and schemes started by Mr. Modi as Gujarat chief minister.

Stating that there is no difference between words and deeds of Mr. Modi, the defence minister said he accepted the crisis of credibility in Indian politics as a challenge and overcame it.

Mr. Singh said for a long time, promotion of trade, industry and business was avoided in this country. Discussing Mr. Modi's commitment to development, Mr. Singh said, "It was believed that if you stand with business and industry then your social commitment is weak. Modi ji gave a tough challenge to this misconception. He recognised and respected industry and entrepreneurs in nation building. Supported and promoted them also.”

Sharing the details of his long association with Mr. Modi, when they were chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat respectively, the former BJP chief said Mr. Modi's amazing decision-making ability and his imaginative power impressed him the most.

Mr. Modi served as chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 till his election as prime minister in 2014.