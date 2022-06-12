Modern Times: watches keep an eye on Chandigarh sanitation workers

A sanitation worker in Chandigarh wearing the GPS-enabled watch. Photo: Special Arrangement

June 12, 2022 20:22 IST

Safai karamcharis complain of salary cuts; legal experts question ‘dehumanising surveillance’

Tied not only to their hands, but also to their daily wages, GPS-enabled watches have kept safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) in Chandigarh under constant anxiety ever since it was introduced by the Municipal Corporation in 2020.

With laws or regulations yet to be formalised which could check misuse of such invasive monitoring devices, many legal experts feel that the “constant and dehumanising” surveillance of sanitation workers must be stopped immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh had introduced GPS-enabled watches to mark the attendance of these workers and to check the misuse of manual attendance system. On the ground, however, the safai karamcharis complained that this device had made them a modern-day slave.

Ms. Sheila, a sweeper attached with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, said she had been forced to wear the GPS-enabled watch all day and even forced to take care of its maintenance. “Most of the time, I don’t even know if it is working or not. As per instructions given to us, it works automatically. We just have to wear it. But I get dizziness whenever I wear it,” the 48-year-old said whose shift starts at 6.30 a.m. and ends at 11 am.

“I live in constant fear, as any fault with the watch could result in my salary getting cut. There have been several instances where my salary has been cut, without even giving a proper reason,” said Ms. Sheila, who has faced deductions up to ₹2,000 on her paltry monthly salary of ₹14,000.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation introduced the GPS-enabled watches to check misuse of the manual attendance system. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ms. Darshna, another sweeper, said there was always the fear of wages being cut even while taking breaks. “It takes one-and-a-half hours to charge the GPS watch. Sometimes it stops working. There have also been instances where it showed a different location than where I was working,” the 48-year-old said.

Ms. Darshna, who works two shifts – 6.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., said she too has faced deductions to the tune of ₹1,500 a month on her salary.

Sonu Vinod Kumar, 25, said his blood pressure fluctuated whenever he wore the GPS watch. “When I complained about this, the authorities said I have to keep wearing it while working else my salary will get deducted,” he said. “I am not sick or anything. I am a healthy person. But whenever I wear this GPS device, my BP starts rising. If I remove it while working my salary automatically gets deducted, as much as ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per month,” Mr. Kumar said.

Krishan Kumar Chadha, the former president of the Chandigarh Sanitation Workers’ Union, said, “This [GPS watches] is a sword hanging above us. They are after our safai karamchari community. We want this to stop”.

Several times, the GPS watches showed locations wrong, Mr. Chadha said, citing instances when sanitation workers working at Sector 20, Chandigarh were shown to be located in Ludhiana, Badrinath, Ambala and elsewhere. “This has made us a slave. We are not free,” Mr. Chadha said.

Bhuvaneshwar Kewat, a workers’ union leader in Ranchi, said the civic body in the city had bought 900-enabled GPS watches. “They have not yet been forced upon the safai karamcharis,” Mr. Kewat said adding that most of the safai karamcharis belonged to the Dalit community.

“There was a time when the people from the Dalit community were made to attach broom around their waist, just to indicate that they are from a particular community. These GPS watches are a new form of suppression that we from the Dalit or s afai karamchari community used to endure earlier,” Mr. Kewat said.

Recently, the All India Lawyers' Association For Justice (AILAJ) and the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) wrote a joint letter to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) over the increasing surveillance of safai karamcharis in the country.

The AILAJ and the IFF expressed concerns over the effect of these actions on the privacy, dignity, and autonomy of the safai karamcharis.

“We have not seen any notification or order on the basis of which they are doing it. They are definitely violating the fundamental right to privacy of these workers,” Anushka Jain of IFF told The Hindu.

“The safai karamcharis are being made to work more as a result of this tracking device. We don’t know how they [corporation] are ensuring that work is being done just by tracking the workers’ location. A safai karamchari might go to his or her place of work and just loiter,” Ms. Jain argued.

“While there is no law specifically which talks about these issues in India, the Supreme Court‘s landmark judgment on the right to privacy is being violated in this situation,” she added.

AILAJ national convener Clifton D’ Rozario said: “While privacy is not an absolute right, any state intrusion into privacy has to satisfy the thresholds of legality, necessity, and proportionality, laid down by the Supreme Court in the Right to Privacy decision”.

“However, the use of tracking devices on safai karamcharis fails to satisfy these thresholds as firstly, there is no anchoring legislation or legal framework,” Mr. Clifton said adding that the constant monitoring of employees can never be a justified state aim as it would lead to the mass surveillance of a wide category of citizens.

“Lastly, the resultant surveillance is completely disproportionate, in terms of the harm it would cause, to any state aim that would give purpose to such surveillance, thereby failing the proportionality threshold,” Mr. Clifton said.

He pointed out that sanitation workers continue to suffer under the contract system. “Instead of addressing these basic issues, new forms of surveillance are introduced leading to further oppressive working conditions,” Mr. Clifton said.