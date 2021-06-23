Model Tenancy Act is a model Act, says Puri

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 16:36 IST

Concerns were raised in Maharashtra that the Act would lead to a spike in rent.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday addressed concerns about the Model Tenancy Act, reiterating that it was a “model Act” and that it would have to be passed by the States.

Mr. Puri was responding to concerns in Maharashtra that the Act would lead to a spike in rent for those living in rent-controlled buildings. The model Act, however, will be applicable to future agreements and not to existing ones.

“Rumours are being spread in Maharashtra about the Model Tenancy Act 2021…People should first read the Act before resorting to fake narratives. It is a Model Act. Legislation has to be passed by the state,” Mr. Puri said in a tweet, sharing the video of his media interaction about the Act on June 3.

