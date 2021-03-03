Modalities being worked out for Dalai Lama's COVID-19 vaccination: Kangra authorities

The Kangra district administration on Wednesday said special provisions will be made to vaccinate the Dalai Lama against COVID-19 after the Dharamsala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) wrote to the Indian government about this.
The CTA, also known as the Tibetan government-in-exile, had asked the Centre and the Kangra district medical officer to vaccinate the Dalai Lama and those working around him at the earliest, its secretary of health Palden said.
"We have also requested for vaccination of the whole Tibetan community living in India," he added.
When contacted, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said no special permission is required for this, and added, "Everyone above 60 will be vaccinated. For His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we will make special provisions."
Earlier, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan Gupta said the request by the CTA for vaccination of the Dalai Lama and the people living around him was sent to the government.
"Permission has come now and modalities are being worked out to vaccinate them. Since His Holiness is in self-quarantine, a request was made to vaccinate him at his own premises, and that is under consideration," he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath