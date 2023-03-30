ADVERTISEMENT

MoD signs three contracts worth ₹5,400 crore, including satellite for Army

March 30, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The geostationary satellite, being a first-of-its-kind in the five-tonne category, will be developed indigenously by ISRO

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed three contracts worth ₹5,400 crore — two with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) worth ₹2,400 crore for procurement of Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System ‘Project Akashteer’ for the Army and Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems for the Navy. Another ₹2,963 crore contract is with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, for an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, for the Army.

“The geostationary satellite, being a first-of-its-kind in the five-tonne category, will be developed indigenously by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),” a Ministry statement said.

The satellite will considerably enhance the communication capability of the Indian Army by providing mission critical beyond line of sight communication to troops and formations as well as weapon and airborne platforms, it stated.

The contract for ‘Project Akashteer’ worth ₹1,982 crore will empower the Army’s Air Defence units with an indigenous, state-of-the-art capability, to effectively operate in an integrated manner. Akashteer will enable monitoring of low level airspace over the battle areas of Indian Army and effectively control the ground based air defence weapon systems, the statement said.

The ₹412-crore contract for Sarang ESM systems along with associated engineering support package from BEL, Hyderabad will generate an employment of approximately two lakh man-days over a period of three years, the statement added.

‘Sarang’ is an advanced ESM system for helicopters of the Navy, designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory, Hyderabad under the programme, Samudrika.

