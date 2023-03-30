MoD signs contracts worth ₹22,986 crore for ships and equipment

March 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed four contracts worth ₹22,986 crore for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NG-OPVs) and six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for the Navy, as well as equipment and BrahMos supersonic missiles for coastal defence.

The contract for acquisition of 11 NG-OPVs was signed with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, at a total cost of ₹9,781 crore, a Defence Ministry statement said. “Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.”

The acquisition of these ships will enable the Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as anti-piracy, counter-infiltration, anti-poaching, anti-trafficking, non-combatant evacuation operations, Search and Rescue (SAR) and protection of offshore assets, it stated.

Next Generation Missile Vessels

The contract for acquisition of six NGMVs was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of ₹9,805 crore and delivery is scheduled to commence from March 2027. The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability, the statement said. “The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warship, merchantmen and land targets.”

These ships will be capable of conducting maritime strike operations, anti-surface warfare operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships especially at choke points, the Ministry added.

The Ministry also signed a ₹1,700-crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bangalore, for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems which will be installed on the NG-OPVs and another ₹1,700 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (NGMMCB) (long range) and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The delivery of NGMMCBs is scheduled to commence from 2027.

The Lynx-U2 System is a fourth-generation naval gun fire control system designed and developed indigenously and is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air and surface targets, the Ministry said.

Improved Akash Weapon System

The contract for procurement of improved Akash SAM for 3rd and 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, comprising live missiles and launchers with upgrades, ground-support equipment, vehicles and infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), worth over ₹8,160 crore.

“In order to meet aerial threats, two additional Regiments of with upgradation are being procured for Indian Army for the Northern borders,” the Ministry said. It has seeker technology, reduced footprint, 360-degree engagement capability and improved environmental parameters, it stated.

The project has overall indigenous content of 82% which will be increased to 93% by 2026-27. “Around 60% of the project cost will be awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs, in maintaining the supply chain of the weapon system, thereby creating large scale of direct and indirect employment,” the statement said.

Swathi WLR (Plains)

The contract for WLR Swathi (Plains) was signed with BEL at a cost of over ₹990 crore. It is an indigenously designed weapon-locating radar (WLR) which is capable of locating guns, mortars and rockets, thereby facilitating their destruction through counter bombardment, the Ministry said, adding induction is planned to be completed in 24 months.