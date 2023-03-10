ADVERTISEMENT

MoD signs ₹667 crore deal with HAL to procure six Dornier aircraft for IAF

March 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

IAF has used the Dorniers for route transport role and communication duties apart from training of transport pilots

The Hindu Bureau

Ministry of Defence on March 10, 2023 signed an agreement to procure six Dornier-228 aircrafts from HAL for the Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract for the procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of ₹667 crore. The IAF has used the Dorniers for route transport role and communication duties apart from training of transport pilots.

“The present lot of six aircraft will be procured with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine coupled with a five bladed composite propeller,” a Ministry statement said. The aircraft is ideally suited for short-haul operations from semi-prepared and short runways of the northeast and island chains of India, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US