MoD signs ₹667 crore deal with HAL to procure six Dornier aircraft for IAF

March 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract for the procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of ₹667 crore. The IAF has used the Dorniers for route transport role and communication duties apart from training of transport pilots.

“The present lot of six aircraft will be procured with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine coupled with a five bladed composite propeller,” a Ministry statement said. The aircraft is ideally suited for short-haul operations from semi-prepared and short runways of the northeast and island chains of India, it added.

