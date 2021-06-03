NationalNEW DELHI 03 June 2021 18:02 IST
MoD signs ₹323-cr. deal for airport surveillance radars
They will increase efficiency in flying operations of Navy, Coast Guard
The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a ₹323.47-crore contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Ltd., Mumbai, for procurement of 11 airport surveillance radars with monopulse secondary surveillance radar for the Navy and Coast Guard.
“The installation of these radars will increase the air domain awareness around airfields and enhance safety and efficiency in flying operations of Navy and Coast Guard,” the Ministry said.
The contract under the ‘Buy & Make’ category of the procurement procedure would enable absorption of technology, skill development and indigenous manufacture, boosting employment opportunities, it said.
