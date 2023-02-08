MoD signs ₹2,585-crore contract with L&T for 41 sets of modular bridges for Army

February 08, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a ₹2,585-crore contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for 41 sets of modular bridges for the Army’s Corps of Engineers. These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as DRDO-nominated production agency, a Ministry statement said.

“Each set of modular bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles [HMVs] and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 HMVs. Each set shall be capable of mechanically launching a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge,” the statement said.

The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The modular bridges will replace the manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) that are currently being used by the Army and have increased span, take less time for construction and can be mechanically launched and retrieved.