HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoD signs ₹2,585-crore contract with L&T for 41 sets of modular bridges for Army

The modular bridges will replace the manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) that are currently being used by the Army.

February 08, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
L&T Logo.

L&T Logo.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a ₹2,585-crore contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for 41 sets of modular bridges for the Army’s Corps of Engineers. These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as DRDO-nominated production agency, a Ministry statement said.

“Each set of modular bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles [HMVs] and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 HMVs. Each set shall be capable of mechanically launching a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge,” the statement said.

The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The modular bridges will replace the manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) that are currently being used by the Army and have increased span, take less time for construction and can be mechanically launched and retrieved.

Related Topics

defence / defence contract / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.