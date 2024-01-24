MoD signs ₹1,070 crore deal for 14 Fast Patrol Vessels for Coast Guard

January 24, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Ministry has on Wednesday signed a contract worth over ₹1,070 Crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai for 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard.

“These multi role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL under Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category and will be delivered in total 63 months,” the Ministry said in a statement. Along with several high tech advanced features and equipment, these FPVs will be equipped with multipurpose drones, wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capability etc. enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multidimensional challenges, it stated.

The statement said these modern FPVs will play a critical role in enhancing fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations including in shallow waters, assistance to ship/crafts in distress, towing capabilities, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations, anti-piracy operations.

The acquisition of these FPVs is aimed to boost ICG’s capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security, the Ministry said adding, “The project will effectively generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country.”