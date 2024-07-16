MoD notifies fifth positive indigenisation list for DPSUs

The Ministry of Defence on July 16 notified the fifth positive indigenisation list (PILs) of 346 items for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) which includes strategically important Line Replacement Units, systems, sub-systems, assemblies, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials with import substitution value worth ₹1,048 crore. These items will only be procured from Indian industries after the timelines of indigenisation indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earlier, four PILs comprising 4,666 items were notified by the department of defence production for DPSUs, of which 2,972, having import substitution value worth ₹3,400 crore, have already been indigenised,” the Ministry said in a statement. These five lists for DPSUs are in addition to the five positive indigenisation lists of 509 items notified by the Department of Military Affairs which include complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition.

Till June, more than 36,000 defence items were offered to the industry for indigenisation by the DPSUs and SHQs, the statement said. “Of them, more than 12,300 items have been indigenised in the last three years. As a result, the DPSUs have placed orders on domestic vendors to the tune of ₹7,572 crore,” it said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML Limited, India Optel Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited and Hindustan Shipyard Limited are the DPSUs involved in defence items of the fifth list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.