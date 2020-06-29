MoD launches portal to get NOC for research, exploration in EEZ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a web portal for issue of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for power projects and Research Survey Exploration Exploitation (RSEE) activities in the Indian Territorial Waters (TW) and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

To ensure ease of business and transparency in issuing NOC for such projects the application portal was developed with the assistance of National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Bhaskaracharya institute for space applications and geo-informatics and National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry accords security clearances to private, public sector undertakings and government organisations for power, wind and solar projects in areas nearby defence installations and also RSEE activities in the Indian TW and EEZ for applications received through different Ministries like the Ministry of New and renewable Energy (MNRE), the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Shipping and the director general of hydrocarbons, among others.