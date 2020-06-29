National

MoD launches portal to get NOC for research, exploration in EEZ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a web portal for issue of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for power projects and Research Survey Exploration Exploitation (RSEE) activities in the Indian Territorial Waters (TW) and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

To ensure ease of business and transparency in issuing NOC for such projects the application portal was developed with the assistance of National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Bhaskaracharya institute for space applications and geo-informatics and National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry accords security clearances to private, public sector undertakings and government organisations for power, wind and solar projects in areas nearby defence installations and also RSEE activities in the Indian TW and EEZ for applications received through different Ministries like the Ministry of New and renewable Energy (MNRE), the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Shipping and the director general of hydrocarbons, among others.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 7:34:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mod-launches-portal-to-get-noc-for-research-exploration-in-eez/article31946722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY