MoD issues sanction letter for permanent commission to women Army officers

Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman Army officer led the men contingent as they march past at the Republic day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi in January 2020.

Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman Army officer led the men contingent as they march past at the Republic day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi in January 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued the formal Government Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Army.

“In anticipation, the Army Headquarters had set in motion a series of preparatory actions for conduct of the Permanent Commission Selection Board for affected women officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation,” the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The order specifies the grant of PC to SSC women officers in all the 10 streams of the Army in which they presently serve - Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC), the Army said.

