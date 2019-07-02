MoD floats tenders for ships and crafts

The Defence Ministry has issued four shipbuilding Requests for Proposal (RFP) amounting to ₹15,000 crore for the acquisition of various ships and craft for the Navy and the Coast Guard.

“While the RFP for six next generation missile vessels has been issued to seven shipyards, the RFPs for eight fast patrol vessels and 12 Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) and eight missile-cum-ammunition Barges have been issued to shortlisted Indian shipyards,” the Ministry said in a statement on Monday. In addition, a few more RFPs for shipbuilding projects are likely to be issued in the next few months. The RFP for ACVs also includes the initial requirement for six ACVs of the Army.

The Ministry said an exercise undertaken leading to “rationalisation and promulgation of financial selection criteria has paved the way for issue of RFPs for a large number of shipbuilding projects that have been pending.”

Further, to encourage smaller shipyards, participation in the projects with the anticipated annual outflow of less than ₹75 crore has been restricted to those having an average annual turnover less than ₹500 crore.

The RFP for ACVs also has a feature to encourage joint development of design by Indian shipyards in collaboration with a foreign design house or by sourcing the design for construction of ACVs with substantial Indian content, the statement added.