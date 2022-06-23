MoD approves ‘BRO cafes’ in border areas

Proposed amenities include parking, food plaza, rest rooms and first aid facilities

Proposed amenities include parking, food plaza, rest rooms and first aid facilities

Ministry of Defence on Wednesday approved the setting up of wayside amenities with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to be branded as ‘BRO Cafes’, at 75 locations in 12 States and Union Territories on different sections of roads.

“These are intended to provide basic amenities and comfort to the tourists and lead to boosting of economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people,” the Ministry said in a statement. The terms of the agreement will be for 15 years, which may be further extended for up to five years, it stated.

The scheme provides for wayside amenities in public-private partnership mode with agencies, on license basis, which will design, build and operate the facility as per guidelines of BRO. Proposed amenities include parking for two and four wheelers, food plaza, restaurant, separate rest rooms for men, women and differently abled and first aid facilities, among others. Selection of licensees will be done through a competitive process, the Ministry said.

Explaining the rationale behind the idea, the statement noted that BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas and besides addressing strategic needs, it has been instrumental in socio-economic upliftment of the Northern and Eastern borders which has resulted in increased tourist influx in these scenic locations, hitherto inaccessible. In order to provide conducive and comfortable transit of tourists on these roads, located at harsh climatic and geographical conditions, the need to establish multi-utility wayside amenities along the major tourist circuits in these regions was recognised, it said.

“Since the inaccessibility and remoteness of these roads preclude widespread commercial deployments, the BRO, by virtue of its presence, took it upon itself to open such facilities at remote places,” the statement added.