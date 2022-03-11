MoD approves 14 major projects for development by domestic industry

In line with the announcement in the Union Budget 2022-23 that allocated 25% of the defence research and development budget to the industry, 14 major platforms have been identified for industry-led design and development, taking the total number to 18, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Of these, 14 projects were approved under Make-I, two projects through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model, one project under the iDEX scheme, and one project under the Make-II route of the Defence Acquisition Procedure.

The ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance with greater participation of Indian industry, and projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry, can be taken up. For projects under the Make-I sub-category, the Ministry of Defence will provide financial support of up to 70% of the total cost of prototype development.

The projects approved under this include the hypersonic glide vehicle, directed energy weapons (300 KW and more), the Naval Ship Borne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS), self-healing mine fields, unmanned autonomous AI (artificial intelligence) based land robot, 127 mm naval gun, 127 mm guided projectile, electric propulsion (engines) for ships, Li-ion Cells and Li-Sulphur Cells which are portable high capacity energy systems replacing the conventional hydrocarbons, and ‘Plug and Play’ housing and infrastructure for soldiers posted at extreme altitudes.

Under the SPV model, private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other organisations. The projects include long Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) [High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH)

Other approved projects include low orbit pseudo satellites under the iDEX initiative and anti-jamming systems for multiple platforms under Make-II, which is funded by industry with assured procurement.

The four projects approved earlier this month are secure communication systems for Air Force, electro optical pod with subsequent upgrade, standoff airborne jammer, and light weight tanks.