Mock trials of remote voting project soon: Chief Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI

24 January 2021 20:36 IST

Sunil Arora mentions possible postal ballot facility to overseas electors

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Sunday the trials of the Election Commission’s remote voting project would be carried out soon.

In his television and radio address on the eve of the National Voters Day, Mr. Arora highlighted the vision of the EC going forward.

“We have already started a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge technology with IIT-Chennai and other leading institutions and it has made good progress. Mock trials of this project will begin soon,” he said.

The system being developed by the IIT-M uses blockchain for two-way remote voting at designated centres, an EC official had said when the project was started in 2020.

Mr. Arora said “another significant change we can look forward to is grant of postal ballot facility to overseas electors”. He said the proposal was under “active consideration” of the Union Law Ministry.