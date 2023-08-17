HamberMenu
Mobile SIM dealers to require police, biometric verification: IT Minister

With 67,000 dealers blacklisted in recent months, the requirement is aimed at reducing cyber frauds and scam calls with SIM dealers’ cooperation

August 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. | Photo Credit: ANI

In order to reduce cyber frauds performed through fraudulently acquired SIM cards, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will now require police verification for SIM dealers, Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Thursday. Recent efforts to curb fraudulent mobile connections have led to the blacklisting of 67,000 SIM dealers, 52 lakh connections, and the registration of over 300 First Information Reports (FIR), Mr. Vaishnaw said.

“The data and evidence we saw showed us that there is complicity of dealers in cyber frauds, where attackers buy numbers in bulk, use them to call and defraud people, and quickly move on to another number. SIM dealers who are found complicit in such schemes will be fined ₹10 lakh,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

The detailed guidelines on these new penalties are yet to be published by the DoT.

The enforcement move follows the launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal in May, along with the wider roll-out of fraud detection mechanisms to identify individuals who have registered more than nine mobile connections, the maximum that is permitted.

Bulk SIMs

The facility to provide SIM connections in bulk to companies is being discontinued, and instead a “business” system is being put in place, where each corporate subscriber has to undertake KYC (‘Know Your Customer’) when a SIM is being issued to them. The existing bulk system requires companies to preserve records of individual subscribers.

A transition period will be provided for bulk subscribers to get themselves verified under the new regime, Mr. Vaishnaw said. Government, defense and law enforcement bulk subscribers will continue to be exempt from additional verification requirements, he added.

