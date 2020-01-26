National

Mobile phone services in Kashmir restored

Mobile phone services were restored in Kashmir on January 26 hours after being suspended as a precautionary measure for ensuring an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the Valley, officials said.

“The mobile telephone services were restored at 4.00 p.m. across Kashmir,” one of the officials said.

However, the mobile Internet services remain suspended, they said.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations.

On January 25, hours after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir, authorities again snapped services, citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.

Mobile Internet was restored after being suspended nearly six months ago in the wake of the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, but the service could only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration, the officials said.

