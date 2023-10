Mobile internet services in Manipur will be restored soon, says CM Biren

October 19, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday, October 18 said mobile internet services will be restored in the State within "four to five days." Speaking at a public programme at the mini secretariat in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district after a cabinet meeting, Mr. Singh said, he understood the people's hardships because of the mobile internet ban.

“The State government was forced to impose it because some elements always try to take advantage of the situation and create trouble. However, I want to assure you that services will be restored in the next four to five days.”

During the day, Mr. Singh laid the foundation stones of several projects and inaugurated a number of schemes worth ₹64.38 crore in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

Highlighting population growth in the district capital and related land issues, Mr. Singh mooted the idea of developing a new Ukhrul township near Sirarakhong village.

"I want to say that the government is keen on developing Ukhrul as per the wishes of the people," Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh said, "Ukhrul is an important town after Imphal but water scarcity is a major problem. To resolve the issue, ₹6 crore has been sanctioned for augmentation of water supply in the town," Mr. Singh said, adding that there is also a plan to construct a dam at a cost of ₹180 crore to ₹200 crore.

Mr. Singh thanked civil society leaders and village chiefs for their unwavering support in the anti-drug campaign in the state.

