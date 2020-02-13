National

MNS activists attack stalkers outside school

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) beat up youths outside a school for harassing girls in Nashik city.

According to sources in the MNS and the local police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon outside the school in Shalimar area of the city. No police complaint has been filed in the case. Sources said the youths were passing comments at girls coming out of the school.

