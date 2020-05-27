National

MLA injured as protests over power disruption turn violent in Kolkata

Abdul Khalek Mollah has suffered head injuries in stone-throwing in Nadial area

Protests over power disruption in Kolkata turned violent on Tuesday in the Nadial area in which local MLA Abdul Khalek Mollah suffered injuries. Residents of Kanchantala under the Nadial police station of Metiabruz had put up a road blockade protesting against non-restoration of electricity services. Violence broke about when another section of residents wanted the blockade lifted. The MLA, who reached the spot, suffered head injuries in stone-throwing.

Protests were reported from different parts of the city even as electricity and water supply were restored. Protests were reported in Behala, Garfa, Bagha Jatin, Baishnabghata, Bansdoni and Ekdalia areas. Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that while the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation had restored power in many parts of the city, in the south-eastern and south-western suburbs, the CESC was facing challenges and was working hard.

Minister’s poser

Meanwhile, Minister Sadhan Pandey raised questions over the preparedness of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to deal with the cyclone Amphan situation. “This is unfortunate. The KMC should have been prepared. MLAs of Kolkata have not been consulted,” he said.

The Trinamool Minister also raised questions over the CESC and said why would an “electricity supply company will have a monopoly” and why would there be no competition. About 5,000 trees had fallen in Kolkata, but the KMC had only 25 tree cutting devices, Mr. Pandey said.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, who is the chairman of the board of administrators, said that in times of crisis it was not possible to take every public representative into confidence. “Why did he not come to KMC,” Mr. Hakim asked.

