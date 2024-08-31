NIA chargesheets 10 accused in Mizoram arms, explosives seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 10 accused in a Mizoram arms and explosives seizure case connected with Myanmar-based insurgent groups.

“All 10 accused have been charged with active involvement in the arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border. They have been chargesheeted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and, Explosive Substances Act,” it said on Friday.

Those named as accused are Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J. Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga and David Lalramsanga.

The NIA said the case was registered in May 2022 following the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms, and ammunition from two vehicles on the outskirts of Kelsih village in Aizawl’s Kulikawn. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken into custody.

“NIA investigations have revealed a conspiracy by Myanmar insurgents, along with their associates in their country as well as in Mizoram, to procure arms to support the armed struggle of militia groups fighting against the existing regime in Myanmar. They had conspired with Aizwal-based Myanmar national, Lalrinsanga, to illegally smuggle arms, ammunition, and explosives for supply to Myanmar-based groups,” said an official.

As alleged, Lalrinsanga had established a nexus with licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C. Laldinsanga, along with their associates named Lalbiatluanga and Zothanmawia. He procured a large quantity of explosives for transportation to Myanmar. The other accused were also directly involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to the Myanmar insurgents.

“Arms dealers in Aizwal were part of the conspiracy, whereby the illegal supplies were handed over to Myanmar nationals regularly visiting Mizoram. The batch numbers and QR codes on the seized arms, explosives, etc, had revealed that the consignment in the instant case were supplied by a Guwahati-based explosive firm, Albarin Explotech,” the NIA said.