Mizoram to provide special ration cards to non-NFSA families

Published - November 02, 2024 09:53 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said these ration cards marked in red are aimed at benefitting some 2,500 families or about 1 lakh people

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

The Mizoram government has decided to introduce special ration cards for low-income families that are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said these special ration cards, to be marked in red, are aimed at benefiting some 2,500 families or about 1 lakh people who have limited means.

Mizoram has three categories of ration card holders. Those with yellow cards are covered under the Antodaya Anna Yojana while the blue card holders are Priority Households who meet the eligibility criteria set by the State government. The yellow and blue ration card holders are covered under the NFSA while the white card holders are not.

New ration card system in State

A few days ago, Mizoram’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minsiter, B. Lalchhanzova said the government would revise the existing ration card system as subsidies for the white card beneficiaries could be discontinued.

Launching the convergence of the State Handholding Scheme and the National Livestock Mission on Friday, the Chief Minister said the red cards will replace the white cards. “Our government will arrange special ration cards for those who avail white ration cards but have limited means,” he said.

Beneficiaries seeking the red card have been asked to approach their respective district civil supply officers. Mr. Lalduhoma said the government would rope in the local councils and NGOs during the process of selecting the beneficiaries to ensure fair distribution of the red cards.

