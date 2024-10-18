Mizoram Power Minister Rodingliana alleges his convoy stopped by Assam Rifles

Mizoram Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliana alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl. However, the Assam Rifles said the Minister's convoy was not intercepted during a search near Aizawl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rodingliana on Thursday (October 17, 2024) alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl while he was returning from east Mizoram's Champhai district, which resulted in a heated argument.

He said that the security force set up a barricade on the NH-54 between Aizawl and Tuirial on Thursday (October 17, 2024) and intercepted his convoy despite explaining to them that he is a Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few metres after we passed the barricade three personnel stopped us stating that they were told to do so by their commander. I argued that I am Power Minister... But the personnel did not let us go for some time," Mr. Rodingliana said.

The Assam Rifles claimed that they had set up a mobile check post about 4 km from its Zokhawsang base on Aizawl-Seiling road and the Minister's convoy was given a clear passage during checking. An Assam Rifles officer said that the convoy stopped on its own where civilian vehicles were being checked.

“The Minister’s personal secretary got down from the vehicle and allegedly abused the troopers on duty,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.