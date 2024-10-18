GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mizoram Power Minister Rodingliana alleges his convoy stopped by Assam Rifles

Mr. Rodingliana said the security force set up a barricade on NH-54 between Aizawl and Tuirial and intercepted his convoy

Published - October 18, 2024 12:30 pm IST - Aizawl

PTI
Minister Rodingliana with Assam Rifles personnel.

Minister Rodingliana with Assam Rifles personnel. | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: YouTube

Mizoram Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliana alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl. However, the Assam Rifles said the Minister's convoy was not intercepted during a search near Aizawl.

Mr. Rodingliana on Thursday (October 17, 2024) alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl while he was returning from east Mizoram's Champhai district, which resulted in a heated argument.

He said that the security force set up a barricade on the NH-54 between Aizawl and Tuirial on Thursday (October 17, 2024) and intercepted his convoy despite explaining to them that he is a Minister.

"A few metres after we passed the barricade three personnel stopped us stating that they were told to do so by their commander. I argued that I am Power Minister... But the personnel did not let us go for some time," Mr. Rodingliana said.

The Assam Rifles claimed that they had set up a mobile check post about 4 km from its Zokhawsang base on Aizawl-Seiling road and the Minister's convoy was given a clear passage during checking. An Assam Rifles officer said that the convoy stopped on its own where civilian vehicles were being checked.

“The Minister’s personal secretary got down from the vehicle and allegedly abused the troopers on duty,” he said.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Mizoram / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.