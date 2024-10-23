Mizoram opposition party opposes plan to hand over Lengpui airport to IAF

Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga said his party will oppose any plan to hand over the state's lone airport in Lengpui to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The MNF is the main opposition party in Mizoram.

Speaking at the occasion to mark the 63rd anniversary of the MNF at the party office on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), Mr. Zoramthanga said the Lengpui airport served as the source of survival for the state and connectivity with other regions.

"If the government mulls handing over the Lengpui airport to IAF or other agencies, the MNF will oppose it till the end. The airport can not be given to others at any cost," the former chief minister said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier said that the state government is yet to decide on handing over Lengpui airport to the AIF.

He had said that a working committee tasked to study the feasibility of handing over the airport to IAF or private agencies is currently assessing the matter and its report will be tabled in future cabinet meetings.

