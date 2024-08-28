ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram Government orders closure of schools in four districts on August 28 owing to heavy rain

Updated - August 28, 2024 11:32 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 11:25 am IST - Aizawl

Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20 resulting in landslips at several places

PTI

Debris along a road after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mizoram. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: PTI

‘The Mizoram Government has ordered the closure of schools in four districts on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) owing to heavy rain,” officials said.

District administrations of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit have issued separate public notices on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts.

25 dead, several missing as rain, landslides wreak havoc in Mizoram

A notice issued by the Aizawl district administration also said landslips, mudslips and rock falls have been witnessed in several areas within Aizawl town and its surrounding villages and there is still the possibility of such incidents in certain areas within the district.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts and for a few days in south Mizoram's Siaha district due to heavy rain.

The northeastern State has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20 resulting in landslips at several places.

“Officials said landslips have occurred on certain crucial roads in Aizawl and other parts of the State due to heavy rain on Wednesday. The roads are being cleared. No casualty has been reported so far in such incidents,” they said.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslips and other natural calamities across the State since March this year, according to the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department.

