GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mizoram Government orders closure of schools in four districts on August 28 owing to heavy rain

Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20 resulting in landslips at several places

Updated - August 28, 2024 11:32 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 11:25 am IST - Aizawl

PTI
Debris along a road after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mizoram. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

Debris along a road after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mizoram. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: PTI

‘The Mizoram Government has ordered the closure of schools in four districts on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) owing to heavy rain,” officials said.

District administrations of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit have issued separate public notices on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts.

25 dead, several missing as rain, landslides wreak havoc in Mizoram

A notice issued by the Aizawl district administration also said landslips, mudslips and rock falls have been witnessed in several areas within Aizawl town and its surrounding villages and there is still the possibility of such incidents in certain areas within the district.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts and for a few days in south Mizoram's Siaha district due to heavy rain.

The northeastern State has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20 resulting in landslips at several places.

“Officials said landslips have occurred on certain crucial roads in Aizawl and other parts of the State due to heavy rain on Wednesday. The roads are being cleared. No casualty has been reported so far in such incidents,” they said.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslips and other natural calamities across the State since March this year, according to the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department.

Related Topics

Mizoram / school / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.