ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram commercial vehicle operators call for indefinite strike against fuel price hike

Published - October 09, 2024 04:21 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Zoram People’s Movement government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹4 litre each from September 1

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial vehicle operators in Mizoram have called for an indefinite strike from October 14 against the hike in fuel prices in the State.

The Lalduhoma-headed Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹4 each from September 1. Petrol and diesel in Mizoram now cost ₹99.24 and ₹88.02 per litre, one of the highest in the northeastern region.

ADVERTISEMENT

P.C. Malsawma, president of the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union, said the ZPM government ignored their repeated pleas to reduce the fuel prices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In a meeting on Monday (October 7, 2024), we decided to stop the operation of all commercial vehicles if the government fails to respond to our demand,” he said. The union leaders said they met Mr. Lalduhoma twice and Taxation Minister Vanlalthlana in September to seek a reduction in fuel prices.

The union members said that they hoped the State Cabinet would decide on cutting fuel prices. The Cabinet decided to continue with the revised rates. The Mizoram Government is expected to generate more than ₹90 crore in additional revenue from fuel.

Diesel and petrol prices were fixed after the State Government increased the value-added tax on petrol from 5.23% to 10% and on diesel from 16.36% to 18%. The government also imposed a new levy of ₹2 per litre of fuel as social infrastructure and services cess and another ₹2 per litre for road maintenance.

Mr. Vanlalthlana defended the fuel price hike. “It is for the benefit and welfare of the people,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US