ADVERTISEMENT

Cannot push back Bangladeshi refugees, Mizoram CM tells PM Modi

Published - July 07, 2024 12:44 pm IST - Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister urges PM Modi to understand Zo refugee situation, unable to push back Bangladeshi refugees

PTI

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Urging the Centre to understand the position of Mizoram in giving shelter to Zo refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government would not be able to push them back, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official of the State Home Department said that nearly 2,000 Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh have taken refuge in Mizoram since 2022.

During a brief meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi on July 6, Mr. Lalduhoma informed him that his government cannot push back or deport Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mizos share ethnic ties with the refugees from Bangladesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He informed the Prime Minister that many people belonging to the Bawm tribe, one of the ethnic Mizo tribes, from Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram since 2022, while many of them are still trying to enter the State.

They started seeking refuge in Mizoram in November 2022 following a military offensive by the Bangladeshi Army against the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), an insurgent group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mizoram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US