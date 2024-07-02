At least three feared dead as rain-triggered landslide buries building in Mizoram

At least three people, including a four-year-old girl, were feared dead after a landslide struck and partially buried their tin-roofed concrete building on the outskirts of the State capital on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident, triggered by incessant rain, occurred early in the morning while the occupants were still sleeping, he added.

While some family members managed to escape, a couple and their four-year-old daughter are missing and believed to have been buried under the debris, he said.

A rescue operation is currently underway, the officer said.

Additionally, three buildings in Zuangtui area on the northern outskirts of Aizawl and one in Bawngkawn area were also swept away by massive landslides on Tuesday morning, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, all the occupants had vacated their houses as a precautionary measure, they added.

The school education department has announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Mizoram since Monday, causing significant damage across the State.

On Sunday, the State disaster management and rehabilitation department had issued an alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall and storms.

