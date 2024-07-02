GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least three feared dead as rain-triggered landslide buries building in Mizoram

While some family members managed to escape, a couple and their four-year-old daughter are missing and believed to have been buried under the debris, a police officer said

Updated - July 02, 2024 11:24 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 11:06 am IST - Aizawl

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least three people, including a four-year-old girl, were feared dead after a landslide struck and partially buried their tin-roofed concrete building on the outskirts of the State capital on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Also Read: Mizoram landslides: Rescue operations on to find missing victims

The incident, triggered by incessant rain, occurred early in the morning while the occupants were still sleeping, he added.

While some family members managed to escape, a couple and their four-year-old daughter are missing and believed to have been buried under the debris, he said.

A rescue operation is currently underway, the officer said.

Additionally, three buildings in Zuangtui area on the northern outskirts of Aizawl and one in Bawngkawn area were also swept away by massive landslides on Tuesday morning, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, all the occupants had vacated their houses as a precautionary measure, they added.

The school education department has announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Mizoram since Monday, causing significant damage across the State.

On Sunday, the State disaster management and rehabilitation department had issued an alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall and storms.

Related Topics

Mizoram / rains / weather news / weather

