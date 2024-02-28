Mizoram Assembly passes resolution to oppose Myanmar border fencing

February 28, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The 60-member Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution against the Centre’s decision to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement with the civil war-torn neighbouring country.

The FMR allows residents along the 1,643 km border between the two countries to travel up to 16 km in each others’ territory without any visa and stay for a limited period.

Reconsider move

In the resolution moved by Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga, the Centre was urged to reconsider its decision and take steps instead to ensure the Zo ethnic people can live together without a fence dividing their ancestral land.

The dominant Mizos of Mizoram, the Kuki-Zomis of Manipur, the Chins of Myanmar and the Kuki-Chins of Bangladesh belong to the Zo ethnic group.

“The British geographically divided the Zo ethnic people who have inhabited [present-day] Mizoram and the Chin Hills of Myanmar for centuries together, once under their own administration. We have been dreaming of reunification and cannot accept the India-Myanmar border imposed upon us,” Mr. Sapdanga said.

Also read | Reconsidering the free movement regime | Explained

The scrapping of the FMR was unacceptable too, he added.

The Minister said the Union government has not yet intimated the Mizoram government about its plan on erecting the border fence and suspending the FMR but the statements of Central Ministers make things apparent.

On February 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the India-Myanmar border would be fenced. His announcement on scrapping the FMR to “maintain the country’s internal security and demographic structure of the Northeastern States” followed two days later.

Attributing the Centre’s move to the demands of the Manipur government after ethnic clashes between the dominant Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi people broke out in May 2023, Mr. Sapdanga said national security cannot be an excuse for fencing the border and scrapping the FMR.

“If the Centre is so concerned about national security, it should fence the international borders with Bhutan and Nepal,” he said. People from these two countries can visit India without travel documents.

He said fencing the India-Myanmar border and scrapping the FMR will affect the ethnically-linked people living on either side of the border emotionally and economically.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Lalchhandama Ralte of the Mizo National Front, the Leader of the Opposition, were present when the resolution was adopted unanimously after a prolonged discussion.

Of the four States bordering Myanmar, Mizoram and Nagaland are opposed to the fencing plan. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are in favour of it. The Mizoram-Myanmar border, partly demarcated by the Tiau river, is 510 km long.