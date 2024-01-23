GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mizo student body urges Centre to reconsider its decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border

sIt said that fencing the Indo-Myanmar border and scrapping the FMR will "divide" the ethnic Zo people living in India and Myanmar.

January 23, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Aizawl

PTI
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. File

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mizoram's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

In the letter sent through State Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the MZP expressed concern and Opposition to the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border. It said that fencing the Indo-Myanmar border and scrapping the FMR will "divide" the ethnic Zo people living in India and Myanmar.

"Although the Zo people have been divided by the administrative division since the colonial period and international boundary in post-colonial era, we do not feel separated", the organisation said in the letter on January 22.

"It (FMR) enables us to participate in each other's funeral, marriage ceremonies, pay visit to patients at home, participate in religious meetings, and engage in local-level sports tournaments. The decision to terminate the FMR regime will take away these essential aspects and will deprive us of our rights as human beings, much like other communities around the world", it said.

Urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the FMR, the organisation said that alternative measures can be explored to address concerns such as drug trafficking and smuggling without resorting to actions that divide the indigenous Zo communities.

“The petition serves as a plea for a thoughtful reconsideration with a focus on preserving the cultural and social fabric of the Zo people across the India-Myanmar border,” the organisation added.

While addressing a function in Guwahati on Saturday Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Centre would fence the entire Indo-Myanmar border and also scrap the FMR with Myanmar.

Reacting to Mr. Shah's statement, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had said that the State government did not have the authority to stop the Centre from its decision but strongly opposed to fencing the international border and scrapping the FMR.

Mizoram / Myanmar / international relations

