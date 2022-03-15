Mixed signals from Ukraine govt. delayed students: Jaishankar tells RS

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 15, 2022 18:52 IST

External Affairs Minister credits PM for effecting a ceasefire in Sumy by speaking to Russian and Ukrainian presidents

Students delayed leaving their universities in Ukraine due to “confusing signals” given out by the Ukrainian government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, as he defended the government against questions from the Opposition and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effecting a ceasefire in Sumy on March 8 by speaking to the Russian and Ukrainian presidents personally.

Giving a ‘suo-moto’ statement in Rajya Sabha on the situation in Ukraine, Mr. Jaishankar said at the start of “Operation Ganga”, about 4,000 students had flown out, but about 18,000 Indian citizens were caught in the conflict, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched operations on February 24.

“Despite our efforts, a large majority of students elected to continue staying in Ukraine,” Mr. Jaishankar told the House. “Some universities actively discouraged and showed reluctance to offer on-line studies… The political signals were confusing as well. Public urgings not to be taken in by alarmism and reports of force withdrawals created a confusing picture,” he added, quoting from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech that told people not to panic and leave.

To a specific question from the Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev about whether the four advisories issued by the government between February 15 and 22 were merely “precautionary” and didn’t carry sufficient urgency for the students, Mr. Jaishankar said any advisory is taken “seriously”.

The government faced questions about the delay in issuing advisories, compared to other countries like the U.S., UK and others that had told citizens to leave earlier, from several members of the Opposition including Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) and John Brittas (CPI).

Mr. Jaishankar also clarified that Indian officials were present inside the conflict area and had personally been present in the “vicinity” of Sumy to evacuate the last of the students in what he called the “most challenging” and “daunting” part of the operation.

The Minister detailed the government’s actions under “Operation Ganga”, including setting up a 100-personnel control centre to take calls and organize assistance for Indians, stating that 47 MEA officials were dispatched to the region to help with travel facilities, and 90 flights were operated, including 76 civilian aircraft and 14 Indian air force flights to bring Indians along with about 150 nations of 18 other countries back.

He called on members to appreciate Embassy personnel and officials who “have gone to extraordinary lengths in difficult circumstances to ensure that Operation Ganga is successful”, and worked at border checkpoints, liaised with local government and ensured boarding and lodging for the students, comments which were followed by applause in the House.

However, Mr. Jaishankar did not answer a number of other questions on specifics of how the government proposes to help returning students with their incomplete education, telling the House that the government will “address the issue with full responsibility”.

Answering questions about India’s stand at the UN Security Council, and the impact of the conflict, the Minister said the Ukraine conflict “has major economic implications”, indicating that the government is assessing how to deal with the rise in energy and commodity prices.

“However, the House will appreciate that there is all the more need for an Aatmanirbhar (Self-reliant) Bharat,” he added.

He refuted MDMK MP Vaiko’s comment that India has “failed” to play a larger role on the international stage during the crisis at it had done in the past and said India’s position on the conflict was “steadfast and consistent”. India has thus far abstained on all votes at the UNSC, UNGA, HRC and IAEA, while calling for an urgent ceasefire and return to dialogue.

“We have emphasised to all member States of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” he added, saying that throughout this crisis, PM Modi had contacted several leaders, including the Presidents of countries neighbouring Ukraine to ensure smooth travel for Indian students, while he and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla were also in touch with their counterparts.

Mr. Jaishankar said that the four Ministers dispatched to these neighbouring countries including Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh made a “substantial difference” in helping border-crossings and the care of Indian citizens.

In the Lok Sabha too, the External Affairs Minister made the same statement on India’s evacuation efforts. Congress MPs walked out soon after because clarifications on Mr. Jaishankar’s statement were not allowed.