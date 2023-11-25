HamberMenu
Misuse of agencies don’t even need an argument in court, says Congress leader Chidambaram 

Chidambaram pointed out how four Congress candidates in the Telangana elections have either been summoned or their premises searched by the investigating agencies in the midst of election campaign

November 25, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader P. Chidambaram addresses a press conference. File

Congress leader P. Chidambaram addresses a press conference. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on November 25 said the misuse of central agencies are so apparent that it doesn’t even require an argument in a court of law. 

In a post of X, Mr Chidambaram pointed out how four Congress candidates in the Telangana elections have either been summoned or their premises searched by the investigating agencies in the midst of election campaign

 

“One of them was the Chairman of the BJP’s manifesto committee and resigned from the BJP on November 1. To the best of my knowledge, no candidate of the BJP has been searched by the agencies,” Mr Chidambaram said.

His tweet comes days after the enforcement directorate raided former MP G Vivekanand, who had shifted from the BJP to the Congress and is now contesting the Assembly elections. 

In a sarcastic post, he said,“It is obvious that all candidates of the BJP were chosen by the gods and carry divine blessings. In fact, if the BJP is elected, the party will take the people of Telangana straight to heaven”.

“The misuse of the investigating agencies is so obvious that it does not require any argument in a court of law,” Mr Chidamabaram added.

