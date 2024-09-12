‘Mission Mausam’ to boost radar network, tweak clouds

The ₹2,000 crore Mission Mausam, that the Cabinet cleared on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) involves a major upgrade of the forecasting infrastructure as well as funding research into better understanding weather modification.

In the first tranche of the mission until 2026, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the nodal body executing the exercise, hopes to procure and install up to 60 weather radars, 15 wind profilers, and 15 radiosondes. These are instruments that can give regular updates on the changing parameters of windspeeds, atmospheric pressure, humidity, and temperature at various elevations of the atmosphere. More such data can mean more accurate and precise rain forecasts. “We will also be setting up a cloud-simulation chamber at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. This will in the years to come help us model rain clouds with great precision,” M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, said at a press conference on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Doing so would enable future “weather interventions” such as seeding clouds and tweaking them to control the rainfall from them. “Suppressing rainfall from a dense cloud is easier than increasing rainfall. There are some experiments globally to modify clouds and make them less prone to lightning. So we hope to be able to conduct such experiments, understand the physics with more precision and build on this knowledge,” he added.

India’s size and geographical variability means that the weather can vary very widely. However there aren’t enough weather radars to capture this variability. In the United States there are 160 radars or one for every 154 kilometre. India currently has 39 or about one for every 432 km, according to data presented at the briefing.

To generate timely and updated forecasts requires modelling the weather on high-performance computers (HPC). Currently the resolution of these forecasts are 12 km, meaning that a forecast of ‘dry weather,’ wouldn’t be able to warn of pouring rain, say six km away. To improve the resolution from 12 km to 6 km, require the computational capacity to improve eight-fold and thus a substantial increase in cost. With the upgrades planned in the initial phase of the mission, meteorologists hope to provide hourly updates from the current three-hourly ones. A 20 petaflop HPC is expected to be begin working in the next month. A petaflop is a quadrillion floating point operations per second, a measure of a system’s computational capacity.