Mission Ganga enters Guinness Book of World Records

New Delhi

02 November 2021 05:47 IST

The record was set on the first day of the Ganga Utsav for highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour

The National Mission for Clean Ganga set a Guinness World Record on the first day of the Ganga Utsav for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on Facebook, after which the activity was opened for the public at large. An official said the event was held to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation and to expand the reach of the festival. People posted poems or articles on ‘Maa Ganga’ on the Namami Gange Facebook page. PTI

