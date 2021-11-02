National

Mission Ganga enters Guinness Book of World Records

National Mission for Clean Ganga workers spray bioremediation solution in river Ganga, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Mission for Clean Ganga set a Guinness World Record on the first day of the Ganga Utsav for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on Facebook, after which the activity was opened for the public at large. An official said the event was held to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation and to expand the reach of the festival. People posted poems or articles on ‘Maa Ganga’ on the Namami Gange Facebook page. PTI


