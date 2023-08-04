HamberMenu
Missing soldier traced in Kashmir, ‘to be interrogated’, say police

25-year-old Javid Wani was missing for five days

August 04, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday, August 3, 2023, have traced a missing soldier, six days after he went missing from his hometown of Kulgam.

“The missing Army jawan has been recovered by the Kulgam Police. A joint interrogation will start shortly after a medical check-up,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

25-year-old Javid Wani, who had come home on leave, was missing since Saturday. His family had appealed to militants to “spare him if he has been kidnapped by them”.   

The car he was driving had been recovered from Paranhall area of Kulgam district and had traces of blood, officials said. Mr. Wani is posted in Leh district of Ladakh.

armed Forces / missing person / investigation / terrorism (crime) / Jammu and Kashmir

