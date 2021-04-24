Missing Indonesian submarine | IAF despatches second Naval DSRV

NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 14:04 IST

Move comes as rescue efforts are racing against time

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted the Navy’s second Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to Indonesia as search and rescue efforts to locate missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala are racing against time.

As part of Operation Teman, the intervention system of the second DSRV is en route to Surabaya, Indonesia, on board an IAF aircraft for onward deployment, the Indian Navy said. It is expected to reach its destination in seven hours. ‘Teman’ means friend in Bahasa.

The development comes following the direction of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to explore the feasibility of speeding up induction of the DSRV system by air. He also spoke to his Indonesian counterpart on Thursday and assured him of assistance.

The IAF has deployed one C-17 and two IL-76 heavy transport aircraft for airlifting submarine rescue equipment from Mumbai and Visakhapatnam to Surabaya. One C-17 and one IL-76 from Mumbai and one IL-76 from Visakhapatnam are being utilised for the operation, an IAF official said.

KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a torpedo firing exercise when it went missing on Wednesday with 53 personnel on board. The Indian Navy received an alert on the same day through the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office regarding the missing Indonesian submarine.

On Thursday, it dispatched its DSRV from Visakhapatnam by sea along with its mother ship SCI Sabarmati. However, it would take several days to reach and time is of the essence in search and rescue.

Indonesian officials said an object with high magnetic force had been spotted floating at a depth of 50-100 m. Earlier, during an aerial search, an oil spill was spotted near the submarine’s last known location.

The submarine, which has been missing for over three days now, has limited oxygen on board and is also facing huge pressure at depths of 600-700 m, where it is believed to be located. Indonesian Navy officials had stated earlier that the German submarine inducted in 1981 can withstand a depth of up to 500 m.

Several countries have joined the search efforts on Indonesia’s request, with the U.S. recently deploying a P-8A long-range maritime patrol aircraft.