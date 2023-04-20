ADVERTISEMENT

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

April 20, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI

Indian climber Anurag Maloo went missing while attempting to climb the 10th highest mountain Mt. Annapurna was found alive. | file photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday.

Mr. Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Mr. Sudhir, his brother said.

"We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," he added.

Mr. Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the U.N. Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

