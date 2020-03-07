‘Missing’ Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera returns to Bhopal, denies he was abducted

Bhopal

07 March 2020 18:09 IST

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera asserted that he continues to support the Kamal Nath-led government

One of the four missing MLAs supporting the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh returned to Bhopal on Friday and denied that he had been abducted.

Surendra Singh Shera, independent MLA from Burhanpur, returned to Bhopal by an afternoon flight from Delhi.

Talking to reporters, he asserted that he continues to support the Kamal Nath-led government.

The Congress had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to bring down the State government.

Three Congress MLAs — Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana — are reportedly still untraceable.