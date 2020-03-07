National

‘Missing’ Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera returns to Bhopal, denies he was abducted

Dousing the fire: M.P. Chief Minister Kamal Nath leaves after a meeting with party MLAs, in Bhopal, on March 4, 2020.

Dousing the fire: M.P. Chief Minister Kamal Nath leaves after a meeting with party MLAs, in Bhopal, on March 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera asserted that he continues to support the Kamal Nath-led government

One of the four missing MLAs supporting the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh returned to Bhopal on Friday and denied that he had been abducted.

Also read | ‘Missing’ Congress MLA resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Surendra Singh Shera, independent MLA from Burhanpur, returned to Bhopal by an afternoon flight from Delhi.

Talking to reporters, he asserted that he continues to support the Kamal Nath-led government.

The Congress had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to bring down the State government.

Three Congress MLAs — Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana — are reportedly still untraceable.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 6:12:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/missing-independent-mla-surendra-singh-shera-returns-to-bhopal-denies-he-was-abducted/article31009276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY