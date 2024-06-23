GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Missing Bangladeshi man found near Kolkata’s SSKM hospital

Mr. Hossain, who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment, had gone missing on Wednesday evening from a hotel on Free School Street.

Published - June 23, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man, who had gone missing from a hotel in Kolkata last week, was found by the police, an official said on June 23.

The man, identified as Mohammed Dilwar Hossain, was found near State-run SSKM Hospital in Rabindra Sadan area late on Saturday, he said.

"He suffers from neurological disorders and is now admitted to SSKM Hospital. He was seen loitering near the medical establishment," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Mr. Hossain, who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment, had gone missing on Wednesday evening from a hotel on Free School Street.

"After he was traced, his father identified him, following which he was admitted to SSKM Hospital for treatment," the officer said.

